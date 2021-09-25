Kankakee library hosts Pretty Tough

The Kankakee Public Library’s teen coordinator, Celia Greer, has spearheaded a new program dedicated to empowering young women.

Pretty Tough is a monthly program in which each session includes ice breakers and guest speakers. Food also is provided.

Future guest speakers include Pam Clark, Krystal Rose-Luie and Grace Gordon Smith. The young ladies pick the topics, and the speakers provide interactive discussions to address those topics.

Each session includes interactive activities. Illinois Coalition for Community Services is partnering with Kankakee Public Library to help support, organize and promote various events for teens.

“With the powerful theme ‘I can, I will, I am,’ we are sure that these young ladies will be impacted profoundly,” said Rhonda Currie, ICCS field supervisor.

The future sessions are Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec. 21, and the sessions are located in the Teen Zone of Kankakee Public Library. Registration is closed but will reopen in October and will be available at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/prettytoughkpl" target="_blank">bit.ly/prettytoughkpl</a>.