Broadway celebrations, from the Tonys to 'The Simpsons'

Broadway is back, but will it mean the same old song and dance? The return of live theater after more than a year of COVID-related quarantines and lockdowns is a cause of celebration for some, a concern for others and a question mark for fans who might not want to sit through a three-hour musical while wearing a mask.

Just as any celebration or gathering now takes place with a pandemic weighing heavily on one’s mind, many television events reflect the changing state of the medium. The Tony Awards were never a ratings smash. It often seemed as though CBS was airing them out of obligation, tradition or charity. Now it isn’t airing them at all. “The American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards” (6 p.m. Sunday) instead will stream live on Paramount+, where they also can be watched on demand at a later time. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, star of concert stage, opera hall, Broadway stage and TV’s “The Good Fight” and “Private Practice,” will host.

Instead of airing the Tony Awards, CBS airs “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” (8 p.m. Sunday), hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., best known to Broadway buffs as Aaron Burr in the musical “Hamilton,” and to others from his many TV roles dating back to “CSI: Miami.”

“Broadway’s Back!” will bring back Tony Award winners of recent years to present performances from beloved plays as well as long-postponed and anticipated shows including “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

• The Tony Awards isn’t the only show celebrating the Broadway musical on Sunday night. “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) enters its 33rd season with one of its own traditions, a musical based on the most unlikely subject.

While attending the funeral service of a beloved Springfield High School drama teacher, Marge is reminded of her own role in their high school production of “Y2K: The Millennium Bug.” The fact Marge’s voice is more appropriate to a Neil Young tribute band than a Broadway show had her relegated to stage manager. While she recalls her role as pivotal in the production, the return of a high school rival reveals the real truth: Marge was an outcast exiled to the wings while the “theater kids” were having all the fun.

In Marge’s memories, she performs like a cartoon princess, and her songs are dubbed by Kristen Bell. Have “The Simpsons” finally made peace with their Disney overlords? Or is this a clever plug for “Alter Ego,” Fox’s new show allowing talent to sing backstage while represented by digital avatars?

As always in “Simpsons” musical parodies, the lyrics are crowded with references both obscure and absurd. Look for sendups of Broadway favorites from “Chicago” and “Wicked” as well as a performance from Homer, talk/singing ala Henry Higgins (“My Fair Lady”) as he tries to cheer up a crestfallen Marge, clad only in his underwear.

Much like a newspaper comic strip, “The Simpsons” goes on seemingly forever, featuring characters that never age. As a result, they frequently are forced to move the goalpost of their personal references. A few decades back, when “The Simpsons” was relatively new, Homer and Marge recalled their high school senior years taking place in 1974, complete with a “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” prom theme. Now it’s been moved up to 1999. Long live “The Simpsons” and their ever-changing memories.

• Part home movie and part legal nightmare, the three-part docuseries “Nuclear Family” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) recalls Tolstoy’s adage that “Every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

Not that the family involved did not have the best intentions of being happy. Director Ry Russo-Young and her sister, Cade, enjoyed a fairly idyllic childhood, blissfully unaware their two mothers were “different,” or that having two mothers was in any way unique.

Out and proud lesbians who met in the late 1970s, Sandra Russo and Robin Young were pioneers of sorts, learning how they could start a family of their own with artificial insemination. Each woman had a child with a different donor, both gay men who had agreed they would not assert paternity or become involved in their blended hybrid family.

This arrangement lasted until one of the donors, a powerful progressive lawyer from California, met his biological offspring and formed an intense emotional attachment. His demands for access and subsequent legal actions would challenge Russo’s and Young’s assumptions and move the defense of their family to both the courtroom and the public scrutiny of the news media and tabloid talk shows.

• Oklahoma hosts West Virginia in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).

• Rain returns on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

• A young woman’s social ambitions stop at nothing in the 2021 shocker “Deadly Debutante” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Carey Mulligan stars in the 2020 thriller “Promising Young Woman” (7 p.m., HBO).

• A divorced writer gets back in the saddle in the 2021 romance “Taking the Reins” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): A profile of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); the role of the Chinook helicopter in fighting the West’s wildfires; the sport of freediving.

• The Red Sox host the Yankees in Major League Baseball action (6 p.m., ESPN).

• The 49ers host the Packers in NFL action (7 p.m., NBC).

• Axe targets Prince on “Billions” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Weird roommates on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• Separation is not a salve on “Scenes from a Marriage” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Set in Detroit in the 1980s, the new series “BMF” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) follows a crime family saga.

• “Bob Woodward & Robert Costa, Peril” (8 p.m., CSPAN2) discusses events during the transition between the November 2020 election and January inauguration and just how close the United States came to a coup d’etat.

• Nolan and company rush to save Lopez on the season four premiere of “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Police get a tip about the body in the steel mill on “American Rust” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

Joan Crawford stars as a cruel, brittle, manipulative, status-obsessed society wife in the 1950 melodrama “Harriet Craig” (9 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG).

Strictly hush-hush on “NCIS: Hawaii” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A young man muses on three possible paths on “Ordinary Joe” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Hetty’s surprise on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Judy can smile again as “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) begins its sophomore season ... A debt paid on the season premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The second season premiere of “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A botched stakeout on the season finale of “Wellington Paranormal” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14), followed by a repeat episode (8:30 p.m.) ... Lois milks her affliction on the season premiere of “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).