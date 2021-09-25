Book launch event at Kankakee Church

From 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 23, Dr. Erika Lee will be holding a book launch at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. A complimentary brunch will be served.

The book “D.U.M.P. It! Dating Under My Potential” is a guide to self discovery. Copies can be purchased at the launch and are available for pre-order at <a href="https://www.erikaelee.com" target="_blank">erikaelee.com</a>. Pre-order Kindle editions are available on Amazon.

Ten percent of each paperback book sale will go toward supporting PURSE Foundation Inc., which gives its efforts to educating youth on teen dating violence, providing scholarships and serving families who have been affected by domestic violence.

For more information, call Genesis Community Ministries at 815-802-0023.