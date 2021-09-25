A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Summer collapses into fall

An Oscar Wilde quote has been running through my mind for the past several weeks: “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.”

It seems this happens quicker and quicker every year. The summer flies by as weekends are booked with trips, concerts, backyard BBQs and graduation parties.

There was a little pressure to enjoy summer even more this year because it lost its normalcy last year. A Sunday spent on the couch might have felt like a Sunday wasted.

But, you know what? Pandemic or not, we need those Sundays. I’ve tried the overbooked, go-go-go schedule and, while it can be fun, it quickly turns exhausting. And sometimes I just need a Sunday on the couch when I can watch reruns of “The Nanny” for the umpteenth time.

I feel satisfied with this summer’s activities; many of which I’ve written about. The summer started with getting engaged and continued with weekend trips, gatherings with family and friends and finally seeing Hall & Oates live.

Looking back, one of my favorite summer memories was a random Tuesday night when my fiancé, Keegan, and I decided to take our dogs, Teddy and Toby, to a Billy Joel/Elton John cover band at Willowhaven Park.

We lingered toward the back and walked around with the pups. They typically love going to the park, but with so many people walking around, they were extra excited. We only stayed for a bit, leaving after “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” (because, let’s face it, it’s not going to get any better than that).

It was such a simple thing, but being that both Keegan and I have such a “school night” mentality, we rarely do anything on weeknights. It was a fun way to break up the week and to take the dogs somewhere new.

We also were able to fit in a Cubs game just under the wire. Last Saturday, we went to Milwaukee to meet some of Keegan’s friends from Madison and to catch an evening game against the Brewers.

The weather was perfect, and it was so nice to sit in the stands and have a hot dog (and a pretzel) and a cold, overpriced beer. During the game, as we were catching up with our friends and discussing wedding plans, a man in front of us turned around and said, “Do you not see each other often? Are you even watching the game?”

This reminded me exactly why I don’t like to leave my couch too often. Despite the rude interruption, we all had a fun time — even though the Cubs lost.

I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life, mainly because that’s who my dad rooted for and his dad before him. I also like their colors.

As a kid into my 20s, I had a Shih Tzu named Wrigley. I wanted to name him Kelso after “That ‘70s Show,” but my dad encouraged Wrigley. If I were to ask him now, I think he’d agree I was right; Wrigley was cute and sweet, but he wasn’t overly intelligent.

I was devastated when my sweet boy passed away in 2017. But, on the bright side, he stuck around long enough to sit with me during the Cubs’ World Series victory in 2016.

I remember sitting on the floor right in front of the TV like a kid trying to jump through the screen. The moment the Cubs won, I jumped into the air as if I had something to do with it. This likely freaked Wrigley out but, nevertheless, I’m glad he was there for that moment.

While it doesn’t look like another Cubs win is in the cards for this fall, I look forward to seeing what the season brings — and maybe even reading some more Oscar Wilde.