5 local programs for seniors

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet works to provide services and activities for senior citizens and their families in the Kankakee area. The organization has a number of events scheduled for the fall, including these five upcoming programs.

<strong>Bingocize</strong>

What: Bingo + Exercise = Bingocize, a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of bingo with exercise. Play bingo and meet new people while learning about techniques to stay healthy and active.

When: Oct. 5 to Dec. 12

Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Bradley Bourbonnais Senior Club — 1690 Newtowne Drive, Bourbonnais

Register: To pre-register, call Amanda at 815-523-9919 by Tuesday.

<strong>Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair</strong>

What: A gentle exercise class designed for all fitness levels.

When: Oct. 6 to Nov. 24

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

What: Learn to create a wine bottle scarecrow.

When: Oct. 15

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bradley Public Library — 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Oct. 8 to register.

<strong>Matter of Balance</strong>

What: Designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

When: Oct. 8 to Dec. 3

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Kankakee Valley Park District — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Oct. 1 to register.

<strong>Virtual Caregiver Support Group</strong>

What: Online support group for caregivers and relatives to discuss caregiving situations.

When: The first Wednesday of each month.

Time: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Online.

Register: Call Amanda at 815-933-7791, ext. 9919.