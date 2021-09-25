Shaw Local

5 local programs for seniors

By Daily Journal staff report

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet works to provide services and activities for senior citizens and their families in the Kankakee area. The organization has a number of events scheduled for the fall, including these five upcoming programs.

<strong>Bingocize</strong>

What: Bingo + Exercise = Bingocize, a 10-week health promotion program that combines the game of bingo with exercise. Play bingo and meet new people while learning about techniques to stay healthy and active.

When: Oct. 5 to Dec. 12

Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Bradley Bourbonnais Senior Club — 1690 Newtowne Drive, Bourbonnais

Register: To pre-register, call Amanda at 815-523-9919 by Tuesday.

<strong>Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair</strong>

What: A gentle exercise class designed for all fitness levels.

When: Oct. 6 to Nov. 24

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

What: Learn to create a wine bottle scarecrow.

When: Oct. 15

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Bradley Public Library — 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Oct. 8 to register.

<strong>Matter of Balance</strong>

What: Designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

When: Oct. 8 to Dec. 3

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Kankakee Valley Park District — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Oct. 1 to register.

<strong>Virtual Caregiver Support Group</strong>

What: Online support group for caregivers and relatives to discuss caregiving situations.

When: The first Wednesday of each month.

Time: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Online.

Register: Call Amanda at 815-933-7791, ext. 9919.