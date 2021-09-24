United Way to celebrate its 80th anniversary

Daily Journal staff report

At 5 p.m. Thursday, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois counties is celebrating the organization’s 80th anniversary.

The event will be held at the Kankakee County Museum — 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — and tickets cost $50 per guest.

“We invite you to join us for a walk through our history; recognizing our collective season of rebuilding post-pandemic and celebrating all that is yet to come,” the organization said in a news release.

The evening will begin with a social hour in the Kankakee County Museum’s Pillar Gardens. There will be music from a live jazz trio and a variety of charcuterie-style appetizers provided by Crème of the Crop. Drinks will be provided in an open-bar format.

A time of recognition will begin at 5:30 p.m., honoring the organization’s board members, donors and volunteers. After the presentation, “A Walk Through The Decades” tours will commence. Guests will experience an interactive tour, with each room along the route centered around a decade of United Way’s history.

If bad weather arises, the social hour portion of the event will be moved indoors to the Kankakee County Museum’s foyer area.

For more information and tickets, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/unitedway80" target="_blank">bit.ly/unitedway80</a>.