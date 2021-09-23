Walk to End Alzheimer's held Saturday at KCC

On Saturday, residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The day starts at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by the walk. The event will be held at Kankakee Community College, at 100 College Dr., Kankakee.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans to host the Kankakee — Iroquois County Walk in person have moved ahead, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remained the top priorities as decisions were made about event details. Options are available to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

For more information and to register, visit <a href="https://www.alz.org.walk" target="_blank">alz.org.walk</a>.