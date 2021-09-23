Live music this weekend: Sept. 24, 2021

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club — 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais

7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

10 p.m. Friday

<strong>Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band</strong>

Fritztober — 225 S. State St., Manhattan

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Tuffy’s Lounge — 1099 S. Water St., Wilmington

9:30 p.m. Saturday

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

Asbury United Methodist Church — 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee

3 & 4:30 p.m. Sunday

<strong>David Shannon</strong>

Pontiac Township High School Auditorium — 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac

2 p.m. Sunday

<strong>Open Jam w/ Beeso & Friends</strong>

On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

3 p.m. Sunday

<strong>Jazz in Stained Glass</strong>

Featuring Freddie Franken, Ashley Sarver and Robert Ferraris

First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee — 371 E. Court St., Kankakee

4 p.m. Sunday

This weekend’s Manteno Oktoberfest features music from Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band, the South Side Social Club, The Silhouettes and many more. For a full schedule, go to <a href="https://www.mantenochamber.com" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com</a>.

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a>.