KVTA returns with "The Music Man"

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present their first production of the 2021-2022 season, “The Music Man,” in October.

The cast of 47 will bring this Meredith Wilson six-time, Tony Award-winning, family-friendly musical production to life in the Kankakee area. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 9 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 10 at Lincoln Cultural Center — 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets are available at the door, pick your own seat online at KVTA.org or call 815-935-8510. The musical follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, played by Matt McBurnie of Bourbonnais, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize — despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.

His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian the librarian, played by Rebecca Johnson of Watseka, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

The quirky characters that round out the cast are played by Pat Ward and Jordyn Ward of Ashkum; Andrew Bush, Kyle Cassady, Hannah Hudgins, Joel Knapper, Daniel Marion, Sarah Marion, Andrew McBurnie, Katie McBurnie, Mike Snyder, Clare Steffes, Ashtyn Williams, Amanda Winkle, Chris Wisniewski and Vicky Wisniewski all of Bourbonnais; Melissa Daniels of Bradley; Jackson Gray, Bailey Peters and Paige Peters of Chebanse; David Mezykowski of Frankfort; Debbie Emling of Herscher; Bonnie Brewer, Eleanor Guastalli, Bob Guastalli, Ethan Jackson, Isabelle Jackson, Jennifer Jackson, Angel Mirkov, Ella Nitschke, Michaela Richie, Paul Snyder, Kellee Woodruff and Shannon Woodruff all from Kankakee; Emma Froeschle, Noah Parpart and Cole Pilbeam of Manteno; Robert Bishir of Momence; Jason Hess and Margie Hess of New Lenox; Jack Ford of Orland Park; Romero Lewis, Gavin Romein and Mason Romein of St. Anne; Michael Pueschel of Watseka.

This musical theater treasure, which has been entertaining audiences since 1957, will sweep the audience away with its one-of-a-kind, nostalgic score of rousing marches, barbershop quartets and sentimental ballads.

Helping to bring this musical comedy to life are director Tyler McMahon, co-assistant directors Marsha Hill and Aubrey LaLuna, co-vocal directors Heather Crooks and Bruce Heyen and choreographer Thomas Erhardt.

“KVTA knows the show must go on and is looking forward to entertaining you with the first production of their fabulous 2021-2022 season!” the organization said in a news release.

For more information, go to <a href="http://kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta.org</a>.