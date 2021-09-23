Kenny and Dolly, together again

Nothing sums up the state of network television quite like a special performance from a singer who has been dead for a year and a half. Obviously taped before his death on March 20, 2020, “Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler” (8 p.m., CBS) features tribute performances by Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire, singing some of Rogers’ most memorable songs, including “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “She Believes in Me,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and more.

No celebration of Kenny Rogers would be complete without an appearance by Dolly Parton, a friend and frequent collaborator. She shares stories of working with Rogers. The special culminates with an appearance by Rogers and a duet with Parton.

This certainly will be presented for maximum emotional effect, but it would have been more powerful had it aired on a more timely basis. And it might have been a welcome programming distraction during last year’s COVID lockdown.

This special puts the emphasis on Rogers’ musical odyssey from psychedelic rocker to middle-of-the-road country pop star, but he was a regular fixture on television, most notably, his starring roles in made-for-TV-movie adaptations of his hit “The Gambler.” And who can forget the haunting specter of his food franchise, Kenny Rogers Roasters, on “Seinfeld”?

Dolly Parton has enjoyed more recent accolades. Her Netflix holiday special “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” won two Emmys, for Outstanding Television Movie and Best Choreography.

This award only underscores just how few made-for-TV-movies are made anymore. Calling “Square” “outstanding” is a bit of a stretch and reminds me why I never take the Emmy Awards seriously. If anything, “Christmas on the Square” proved how difficult it has become to distinguish “real” musicals from musical parody. If you don’t believe me, try to watch it. It streams on Netflix.

• In the 10th season of “American Horror Story” entitled “Double Feature,” a frustrated TV writer (Finn Wittrock) would rather take a special pill that turns him into a blood-sucking ghoul (and a prolific writer) than settle for working on “procedurals,” a genre he considers dead or dying. New episodes of “American Horror Story” air every Wednesday on FX and stream Thursdays on FX on Hulu.

But is the police procedural dead? “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) enters its 23rd season, followed by the second season premiere of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., TV-14). CBS devotes Tuesday nights to three “FBI” franchises. That’s after a Monday night with two hours of “NCIS.” And the Eye Network devotes its entire Friday night and Sunday night schedules to law enforcement.

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” also features Ryan Murphy ensemble fixture Sarah Paulson as a drugged-up denizen of the Provincetown dunes. She’s more recognizable in that role than she is in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (also on FX, but not FX on Hulu!) playing Linda Tripp, entombed in a fat suit.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

Contemporary critics couldn’t fathom what an A-list cast (James Caan, John Houseman and Ralph Richardson) was doing in a movie called “Rollerball” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14), but the reputation of the 1975 sci-fi fantasy has risen in recent years. TCM keeps its skates tightened as “Kansas City Bomber” (9:15, TV-14), starring Raquel Welch, and the 1979 disco musical “Roller Boogie” (11:15 p.m., TV-PG), starring Linda Blair, follow.

SERIES NOTES

