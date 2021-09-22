Winners of clay shooting fundraiser named

On Aug. 29, 73 participants from around Illinois and Indiana converged on X-Line Shotgun Club — about four miles east of Kankakee and north of Illinois Route 17 — to learn about hunting-inspired clay target shooting, Sporting Clays.

The event benefitted Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism and was sponsored by title sponsor, NRA Foundation, as well as other local residents and businesses.

Sporting Clays is a simulated hunting event with 100 clay targets taking the place of real birds, rabbits, poison pair, incoming decoy ducks, crossers and battues.

“The shooters were watching over their heads in some stations, watching the ground for the rabbits in others,” said Janice Miller, director of the gallery. “It is a very fun experience!”

The highest score was a tie of 89 with Denny Drinski winning the shoot-off. The highest junior was Davis Testerman, and the highest female score was Mackinzie Wilkins.