At 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, there will be a free concert of “Jazz in Stained Glass.” Music director Freddie Franken will perform with vocalist Ashley Sarver and bassist Robert Ferraris.

Sarver is an award-winning director, playwright and performer. She recently received a Dove Award nomination alongside Hillsong, Natalie Grant, For King and Country and Brandon Lake for writing and directing the musical “Still.”

She received her terminal MFA degree in directing at the University of North Carolina Greensboro where she was awarded the MFA Director Faculty Performance Award. She was assistant director for an industry reading of a new musical for Broadway producers at Playwright’s Horizons in New York City.

In 2018, Sarver wrote two full-length plays and one full-length musical which originated from a grant from the Atlantic World Research Network that funded travel and research for writing and producing. The musical will be fully mounted as a local production in spring 2022 with her new production company, ThirtyTwo 7 Studios. She is now a professor and director of theatre at Olivet Nazarene University.

The church is located at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee. For more information, email <a href="mailto:office@firstpreskankakee.org" target="_blank">office@firstpreskankakee.org</a>.