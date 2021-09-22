Best Bets: Week of Sept. 22-28

<strong>Bike Against Violence/Strong Neighborhoods</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, a Strong Neighborhoods Fest will be hosted in the 500 block of South Elm in Kankakee. Residents of Kankakee’s Second and Sixth wards are invited to stop by for resources, beverages and snacks provided by the Kays Kitchen Food Truck, raffle prizes, giveaways and more.

Registration is not required, but it’s encouraged to RSVP via the Facebook event page at <a href="https://www.fb.me/e/KfAo7DIj" target="_blank">fb.me/e/KfAo7DIj</a>.

“Our steering committee wants to ensure we provide an opportunity for our neighbors’ voices to be heard and that we are meeting their needs and desires through the Strong Neighborhoods House,” Fiana Comer, community impact manager, said in a news release.

During this event, the STOP team will be hosting a Bike Ride Against Violence at noon which starts and ends at Steuben Elementary. Bikers can stop by the Strong Neighborhoods House after their ride.

<strong>Bradley Lions 75th anniversary</strong>

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Bradley Lions celebrate their 75th anniversary with a daylong event open to the public.

The Lions will host a Beep Baseball Game, together with music from four bands and a bounce house for the children at Lil’s Park, 1373 E. North St., Bradley.

The event kicks off with a presentation of the colors at 12:45 and runs until 7 p.m. The celebration is free and open to all. Food and beverage will be available for sale. If the weather is good, expect a dunk tank, Club President Craig Page says.

>> 815-932-9180, bradleylionsclub@gmail.com

<strong>Manteno Oktoberfest</strong>

Oktoberfest will make its way back to Manteno on Thursday. The four-day event, which concludes Sept. 26, will take place in and around downtown Manteno and is sporting the theme “All You Need Is Love.”

“There is a huge feeling of excitement for Oktoberfest 2021 to come back,” Sarah Marion, Manteno Chamber president and CEO, said in a news release. “As our community continues to grow and change, the Manteno Oktoberfest has also expanded its vision and will be a much more dynamic event this year. I’m so excited to bring it back.”

Organizers are following local, state and CDC guidelines while preparing to host the festival.

The festival will be open 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. This year’s fest is presented by Copeland’s Bar & Grill, 51 N. Main St., Manteno.

The event will be spread out around Main, First, Second and Walnut streets. There will be a music stage located at Main Street, The Square on Second and the First Street parking lot. Food and street vendors and beer stations will be set up throughout the entire fest.

>> mantenochamber.com

<strong>Greekfest</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 26, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will hold its 86th annual Greek Food Festival at the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. This will be a full-scale festival, with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, Greek food.

The familiar menu will feature three full dinners — juicy Shish-kabob (Souvlaki); the world-famous Greek Chicken; and Spanakopita (Spinach Pie) — as well as a package of assorted mouth-watering Greek pastries. The chicken and shish-kabob are priced at $12, and the spanakopita and pastry assortment will be $10.

There also will be a well-known Greek band from Chicago, Greek folk dancers and local musicians playing live music. Also on site will be a Greek Marketplace of imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale, the popular bingo tent, activities for children and the traditional cash raffle. BrickStone beers will be sold, as well as imported Greek wines and soft drinks.

The BrickStone brewing location, just around the corner from the BrickStone Restaurant, will offer plenty of room for all activities and plenty of seating as well under large tents. The feast will go on, rain or shine, as parish members facilitate all parts of the experience for patrons and friends.

All proceeds from this event — long a staple in the local area’s cultural calendar and always a much-anticipated part of the local entertainment scene — will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as a planned neighborhood beautification program.

The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call parish pastor Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015 or Penny Denoyer at 815-937-4026.

<strong>Pumpkin Palooza</strong>

Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting its Third Annual Pumpkin Palooza from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bird Park in Kankakee. The family-friendly event is free and pumpkins are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, go to kvpd.com.