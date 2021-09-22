'Alter Ego' and 'Wonder Years' debut

Proof even the creepiest television can be thought-provoking arrives with “Alter Ego” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG), a new singing competition.

A bit of “Cyrano de Bergerac” by way of digital technology, “Ego” allows talented singers to perform without ever being seen. For reasons unique to each contestant, they have chosen to sing backstage, out of sight and covered with the gizmos that allow their motions to be represented by a digital avatar.

Some performers are too shy, and one has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome and feels she would suffer under the pressure of a live performance. Others have weight issues and are tired of their singing talent being held back by reactions to their less-than-perfect looks.

Instead, judges Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and will.i.am will have to evaluate performances fronted by two-dimensional fairies, pixies and other images right out of a video game. Rocsi Diaz is host and presenter.

The concept of a singer hiding from his or her looks reminds us of how much the visual has dominated the music industry, at least since the advent of MTV. Talent with a “face for radio” no longer was welcome. It has been said country icon Patsy Cline never would have been accepted in the video era because she wasn’t glamorous enough.

So, will avatars liberate music from first impressions? Or create new visual straitjackets? The mind boggles. It’s a brave new world out there.

• “Star Wars: Visions” expands the flexible franchise with anime-style graphics. Streaming today on Disney+.

• ABC reboots “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Similar to the original, it takes place in 1968 and is told from a 12-year-old boy’s perspective. But in this case, it is set in a predominantly Black neighborhood in a nameless city. Don Cheadle provides the voice-overs for Dean, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams.

Dean’s school has been integrated, but his parents, Bill (Dule Hill) and Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh), are not so sure they need to mix with whites. Dean has other ideas and, in the pilot episode, arranges for his baseball team to play opponents from the white side of town.

“Wonder” captures the period details right and is at its best when Dean and his friends are just being insecure nerds together. Some cultural and political details are rather on the nose. Bill is a professor and musical producer and is seen by Dean as a hipster. Dean’s sister sports a Black Panthers T-shirt, which might have been a bit much in a middle-class neighborhood at the time.

This “Wonder” offers a broad-brush approach to politics, but the cultural ferment of the period is under-developed. We see one scene of Dean lending a comic book to a potential crush, but that’s it. What are these nerdy boys, Black and white, obsessing about? Given it was the year “2001” was in theaters, “Star Trek” was on NBC and the music scene was exploding, there might be a lot to chatter about.

“Wonder” tries to evoke 1968, but it might remind some viewers 1988, the year the original “Wonder” premiered, is a million years ago. Television has gotten much better since then.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Halstead returns on the season premiere of “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The final episode of “Muhammad Ali” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) follows the fighter from 1974 to his death in 2016.

• A boat capsizes on the season premiere of “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The season premiere of “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) will be presented live.

• The gang searches for Burgess’ kidnapper on the season premiere of “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Gary still is rattled on the season premiere of “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Angie Dickinson and Ward Bond star in the 1959 Western “Rio Bravo” (12:30 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by Howard Hawks.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) begins its 41st season ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) begins its sixth season ... Memories of Pops on the ninth-season premiere of “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Tabitha needs Jughead’s help on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Options dwindle on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... In the stands as “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) kicks off season two ... “Big Brother” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Shawn Mendes is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Steve Martin and Martin Short, Margaret Qualley, Dr. Jane Goodall and Cynthia Erivo on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... John Kerry, Jim Gaffigan and Ande visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).