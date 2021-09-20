Premieres for 'Big Leap' and Ordinary Joe'

On a night stuffed with premieres, two new series offer intriguing narratives.

With many stories stuffed into a show-within-a-show, “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) tries to reinvent the song-and-dance musical by offering viewers a look at the making of a reality show (called “The Big Leap”) that invites talent on the cusp of middle age, who once had dreams of dancing on stage, but had given them up for marriage, parenthood or corporate careers.

“Leap” follows stage and film auditions that winnow the fictional strivers down to a group of 20 that will be whipped into shape by Monica (Mallory Jansen), a cruel, British-accented taskmaster, to dance in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.”

Scott Foley (“Scandal”) stars as Nick, the vain producer of the reality show, who browbeats his staff to capture all of the dirty details about his emerging company. Teri Polo plays an aging influencer who decides to put her tights back on after she discovers that her workaholic husband is really a porn addict. As in every musical since “Hairspray,” there’s a “big girl” (Simone Recasner) with talent to match. Recasner’s Gabby is a single mom who tries to inspire her old gay dance partner to audition, but gets matched instead with a wayward NFL star (Ser’Darius Blain). A depressed laid-off factory worker (Jon Rudnitsky) cuts a mean rug with a corporate consultant and cancer survivor (Piper Perabo). He doesn’t know she’s the one who had the plant closed down, but Nick does.

While the framing device suggests a docu-series, “Leap” keeps the accent on magic and elaborate fantasy. It’s corny enough to go for an audience old enough to have put its dreams in mothballs and clever enough to describe that “demographic” right in front of you. Meta-to-the-max, “Big Leap” seems to be having fun in the process.

• When we first meet Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14), he’s about to graduate from college. He’s torn between the expectations of his family and the allure of two women, Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), a serious blonde and a good friend with benefits, and Amy (Natalie Martinez), a dark and mysterious stranger he literally bumps into while wearing his cap and gown.

Saddled with a relentless voiceover from Joe’s point of view, “Ordinary” takes place 10 years after graduation in three overlapping stories, dramatizing different life outcomes: Joe becomes a police hero like his late father (killed on 9/11); works in medicine and settles down with corporate lawyer Jenny; and becomes a musical superstar married to Amy.

Clearly aimed at fans of “This Is Us,” this “Sliding Doors” soap opera may ask us to indulge Joe just a little too much. It can seem like an egomaniac’s exercise in having it all. It gets really insufferable when superstar Joe’s songs bleed into the other stories. And he warbles old Billy Joel songs, too. He really should have learned the Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) enters its 21st season.

• Tyra Banks hosts season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• The newly crowned champ changes his name and resists the draft as “Muhammad Ali” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) continues.

• The team searches the wreckage of Gibbs’ boat on the premiere of “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Navy secrets must be protected as the franchise expands to “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A news magazine considers the most influential people of 2021 on “Time100” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• “Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-PG) fights stigmas and looks at society’s failure to address a major issue.