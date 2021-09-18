Upcoming Kankakee Quiltmakers show

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Quiltmakers are preparing “Autumn Splendor 2021.” The show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Kankakee First Church of Nazarene — 1000 N. Entrance, Kankakee.

Quilt raffle tickets will be sold at the door and drawing will be held at 2 p.m. that Saturday. Winner does not need to be present.

Quilts will be on display along with a vendor’s mall, quilt boutique and raffle prizes on site. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $8 per person.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeequiltmakers.com" target="_blank">kankakeequiltmakers.com</a>.