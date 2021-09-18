'Muhammad Ali' gets the Ken Burns treatment

Fall television begins in earnest with a new documentary series from Ken Burns. Along with Sarah Burns and David McMahan, the “Civil War” director presents “Muhammad Ali” (7 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings), a four-part profile airing nightly through Wednesday.

Ali’s public career intersects with so many of the issues of the second half of 20th century — race and racism; the Vietnam War; individualism vs. tradition and the growing dominance of sports and entertainment media in civic discourse — that a biography of Ali can seem like a survey history of that era.

Ali’s Olympic images bookend the period from 1960-96. He arrives as a brash contender for a gold medal at the Rome Olympics and stands proud but battered while holding the Olympic flame at the 1996 Atlanta opening ceremonies. In all those years, he was both loved and despised by a society in flux and a nation he, perhaps more than anyone, helped to change.

So many Ken Burns efforts, from “The Civil War” to his most recent “Hemingway” profile, concern individuals and periods that either predate moving images or offer little available footage. “Ali” is the exact opposite. There’s a wealth of film and video and, as a consequence, fewer moments of “talking head” expertise.

Photographers learned the man born Cassius Clay was not only a great subject but a great promoter and art director. When a photographer was assigned to capture him training, Clay invited him to shoot images of him shadowboxing underwater. He never had done that before, but he knew it would make for a great shot, certain to land in Life, Look or the other photo weeklies of the time.

It was hard not to be in awe of his charisma. As an unknown teen, he became “the mayor” of the Olympic village and even charmed Russian athletes. At the height of Beatlemania, John, Paul, George and Ringo posed with Clay as he prepared in Miami for his bout with Sonny Liston. Everyone knew Clay was the biggest star in the room.

“Ali” captures the champion in all of his complexity and contradictions. A man who would embrace a Black separatist religion had been discovered, trained and sponsored by white men. A master of one of the most violent sports became the most famous anti-war resister. No stranger to the night life, Clay was a famously disciplined nondrinker. A symbol of Black pride, Ali would trash-talk Joe Frazier and belittle his “country” ways and darker skin.

“Ali” makes the case Ali saved boxing from its sordid, mobbed-up reputation. And it hasn’t been the same since he left the ring.

But does “Ali” make the case for itself? Do we really need another film about Muhammad Ali, arguably the most documented figure of his time?

• “The Price of Freedom” (8 p.m. Sunday, CNN) documents the evolution of the National Rifle Association from an organization chiefly concerned with hunting, sportsmanship and gun safety to a much more aggressive political powerhouse.

The changes began in the late 1960s, when many Americans grew concerned about violence, political assassinations and the possibility of armed insurrections. Republican politicians, including California Gov. Ronald Reagan, signed gun control legislation in the light of the militant Black Panthers’ warm embrace of the Second Amendment. As President, Richard Nixon was not adverse to banning handguns. In a taped conversation, he wondered, “I don’t know why any individual should have a right to have a revolver in his house.” He touched on an ugly truth when he also observed, “The kids usually kill themselves with it and so forth.” He was on to something. About 30,000 Americans use guns to commit suicide every year.

In subsequent decades, the NRA has organized to punish politicians of either party contemplating limitations on gun sales. Along the way it also has romanticized and even fetishized the possession of semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15, even as they have become commonplace in school shootings and other scenes of mass slaughter.

Not all politicians have been cowed. New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has called the NRA a “terrorist organization.” The NRA responded by seeking to move its incorporation from New York to Texas, a state that has recently made it legal to carry firearms in public, something that would have seemed stupid and utterly barbaric a generation ago.

• Based on a popular podcast, the docuseries “Fiasco” (9 p.m. Sunday, Epix) examines the day-to-day unfolding of major historical events and crises. The first season looks at the Iran-Contra affair that overshadowed Ronald Reagan’s second term.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Penn State hosts Auburn in college football action (6:30 p.m., ABC).

• The new girl in school finds herself in danger in the 2021 shocker “Imperfect High” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Swift’s sisters refuse to babysit on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

• A vineyard becomes the backdrop for love in the 2021 romance “Raise a Glass to Love” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Mets host the Phillies (6 p.m., ESPN).

• Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 73rd Emmy Awards (7 p.m., CBS).

• The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs meet in NFL football action (7 p.m., NBC).

• Office hours resume on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Amateur blacksmithing on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A painful return from a business trip on “Scenes from a Marriage” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Big Jim’s baby must be baptized on “Heels” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

• Isaac leaves town on “American Rust” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Alain Delon and Ann-Margret star in the 1965 gangster movie “Once a Thief” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG), featuring a score by Lalo Schifrin. Best known at the time for his TV themes, including “Mission: Impossible” and “Mannix,” Schifrin would compose memorable music for “Bullitt,” “Cool Hand Luke” and the “Dirty Harry” movies, starring Clint Eastwood.

SATURDAY SERIES

Police under siege on “S.W.A.T.” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Family Game Fight!” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Lovely Rita on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).

SUNDAY SERIES

An artist meets her mentor on the season finale of “Fantasy Island” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer and Alter Ego Sneak Peek” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Wellington Paranormal” (CW, TV-14): car theft (8 p.m.); beach bound (8:30 p.m. r) ... Brian makes a new friend on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).