Man Up series is back

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services are bringing the “Man Up” series back for a fourth set of sessions. The series is designed for young men in grades sixth through high school who might be in need of advice and teachings from adults in the community who were once in their shoes.

They are looking for young men who will commit to learning more from men in the community about manhood.

The event will take place on the following Tuesdays in October — Oct. 12, 19 and 26. The first two dates will run from 5 to 6 p.m. and the final session will go from 5 to 7 p.m.

The series will be held at Kankakee High School’s Orange Hub and will include interactive activities, food, giveaways and motivational speakers. Register for this event at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/manup4register" target="_blank">bit.ly/manup4register</a>.