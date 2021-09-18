Library Life: Week of Sept. 19

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Book Sale: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the library will be hosting a book sale. Pricing is $5 for new and bestsellers; $2 for hardcovers; $1 for large paperbacks and CDs/DVDs; and 50 cents for small paperbacks, picture books and library materials.

• Please note that Tech Time for this Tuesday is canceled and will resume on Sept. 28.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Scrappin’ Sunday: At 9 a.m. Sunday, the library provides space for crafters spread out and work on their own projects. Each person will have a 6-foot table to themselves. Crafters must bring their own supplies. Sign up is required.

• Hobbit Day: From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the library is having an “unexpected party” drop-in. There will be activities and merry fun.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Discussions Book Club: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join the library for the monthly book and discussion club. This month’s book is “Just As I Am” by Cicely Tyson. The program is free and meets on the 3rd Floor.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• National Library Card Sign-Up Month: Throughout the month of September, the library is celebrating library card sign ups. New sign ups (or card renewals) will receive a coupon for Dairy Queen and a kid’s pass for Classic Cinemas.

• STEAM Workshop: Geared towards students entering kindergarten in 2022, this kick-off workshop will happen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the patio.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

Book Sale: From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, the library will be hosting a Friends of the Library book sale.

• Mum Pickup: From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, patrons who purchased fall mums can stop by the library to pick up their plant.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>NOTE: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609