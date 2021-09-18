'Jurassic Park' invading local libraries

Daily Journal staff report

Much like the resurrection of dinosaurs in the classic story of “Jurassic Park,” the Kankakee Area Library Association is resurrecting its One Book, One Community event this October. And the one book in focus is “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton.

The following local libraries will be participating in this community event. Contact your local library with any questions or for additional information.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• At 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, the library will be holding a screening of the film, “Jurassic Park.”

• At 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, the library will be hosting T-Rexplorers — an event to inspire young paleontologists with a fun and interactive dinosaur event.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• At 6 p.m. on Oct. 19, the library will be holding a screening of the film, “Jurassic Park.”

• At 1 p.m. on Oct. 23, the library will be hosting “Jurassic Park” trivia.

<strong>Limestone Township Public Library</strong>

• At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, the library will be hosting Adult Book Club on the Patio with the book “Dragon Teeth” by Michael Crichton.

• At 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, the library will be hosting an outdoor screening of “Jurassic World.”

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• At 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 6 and 13, the library will be holding dinosaur story time at Legacy Park. There will be dinosaur stories, songs and activities for families to enjoy.

• Oct. 7, 13, 21 and 28, the library is opening its doors to ‘Help Us Find the Dinosaur.’ This event invites children to search for plastic dinosaurs throughout the library. If a dinosaur is found, bring it to the circulation desk for a prize.

<strong>Peotone Public Library</strong>

• At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, the library will be hosting ‘Jurassic Park: Myths vs. Truths’ which will feature presentations from Allison Bormet (MS, Indiana University) and David Grossnickle (PHD, University of Washington). They will discuss the possibly of a Jurassic Park based on “real life” situations.

Submit questions for the presenters by Sept. 30 for this recorded presentation.