'Ireland's Greatest Showman' performing in Pontiac

Daily Journal staff report

David Shannon is known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman. His velvety vocals will amaze audiences with songs from Elton John, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, Dean Martin, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” Kodaline, Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and many more.

Accompanied by a fine pianist and guitarist, David Shannon will be coming to Pontiac at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac.

Shannon grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for more than 25 years. He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles, including The Phantom (“Phantom of the Opera”), Jean Valjean (“Les Miserables”), Sweeney Todd (“Sweeney Todd”), Judas (“Jesus Christ Superstar”), Chris (“Miss Saigon”) and most recently Kevin T in the original London company of “Come From Away.”

He was nominated for Best Actor at the Olivier’s (the British version of the Tony Award) for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Beautiful Game.”

Shannon also enjoys a busy schedule performing with orchestras around the world. He is renowned for his engaging style and charming personality. He recently released his second solo album “Abhaile.”

Members of the Livingston County Concert Association are in for a delightful performance of great music. Members who have already renewed their membership for this season will be able to pick up their tickets at the auditorium prior to the concert.

Members who have not yet renewed will be able to do so when they arrive for the concert. New memberships are available for others who would like to join and attend this concert and the four concerts remaining in the 2021-2022 series.

Attendees at the concert will be required to follow the COVID-19 mitigation protocol established by PTHS. At this point in time, the protocol requires the wearing of a mask at all times while in the school. Social distancing in the school commons and the auditorium will also be encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations will also available.

Memberships for the coming season are $50 for an adult. A single-parent family membership is available for $60. A two-family membership is available for $110. All high school students from Livingston County may attend the concerts free. All members may also bring children and grandchildren with them at no additional charge.

Individual tickets for this concert will be available at the auditorium prior to the concert. Adult tickets are $25.

Contact Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394 for more information. For additional information about the Livingston County Concert Association contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or <a href="mailto:Patterson.hjemme@gmail.com" target="_blank">Patterson.hjemme@gmail.com</a>.