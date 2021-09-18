5 novels to read during Hispanic Heritage Month

Daily Journal staff report

Wednesday kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Bourbonnais Public Library has recommended titles from its adult fiction collection written by Latinx authors.

<strong>‘Infinite Country’ by Patricia Engel</strong>

Moving their family to what they believe will be a safer but temporary home in Houston, two young parents are forced to choose between an undocumented status in America and returning to the violence of war-torn Bogotá.

<strong>‘Trinity Sight’ by Jennifer Givhan</strong>

Anthropologist Calliope Santiago awakens to find herself in a strange and sinister wasteland, a shadow of the New Mexico she knew. The impossible suddenly real, Calliope will be forced to reconcile the geological record with the heritage she once denied if she wants to survive and deliver her unborn babies into this uncertain new world.

<strong>‘Fever Dream’ by Samanta Schweblin</strong>

The story of a nightmare come to life, a ghost story for the real world, a love story and a cautionary tale. One of the freshest new voices to come out of the Spanish language and translated into English for the first time, Schweblin creates an aura of strange psychological menace and otherworldly reality in this absorbing, unsettling and taut novel.

<strong>‘Afterlife’ by Julia Alvarez</strong>

Antonia Vega has just retired from the college where she taught English when her beloved husband, Sam, suddenly dies. And then more jolts: her bighearted but unstable sister disappears, and Antonia returns home one evening to find a pregnant, undocumented teenager on her doorstep. Antonia always has sought direction in the literature she loves, but now she finds the world demands more of her than words. Now she questions: How do we live in a broken world without losing faith in one another or ourselves?

<strong>‘Mexican Gothic’ by Silvia Moreno-Garcia</strong>

After receiving a frantic letter from her newlywed cousin begging for someone to save her from a mysterious doom, Noemi Taboada heads to High Place, a distant house in the Mexican countryside. The family’s once colossal wealth and faded mining empire kept them from prying eyes, but as Noemi digs deeper she unearths stories of violence and madness.