Scarecrows back at Perry Farm Saturday

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the Bourbonnais Township Park District will be hosting the 2021 Scarecrow Hollow Festival. Attendees can enjoy food and fun and can vote for their favorite scarecrows at the 8th annual festival.

Categories include: People’s Choice, Business, Non-Profit/School/Youth and Individual/Family. For attendees planning to vote, the cost is a $1 donation per vote.

New for 2021 is a brand-new category — Light Pole decorations. The park district has nine light pole areas that can be decorated and includes 10 feet of space around the light pole to decorate. The cost is $100 per light pole and these decorations will be judged separately. A $175 prize will be awarded to the winning light pole decoration.

All proceeds from the day and from scarecrow participants will go toward the AMITA Health Breast Cancer Center.