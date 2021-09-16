Estival joins Kankakee's fest roster

The inaugural 2021 Kankakee Estival Festival will kick off at noon on Sept. 18 in Bird Park. The all day music and arts festival is held at the Don Palzer Bandshell. This event is a celebration of the original local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas.

The Kankakee Estival Festival will showcase only local talent from right here in the county’s backyard. This event will be all ages and is free to the public. There will be musical acts of all genres, as well as booths for local art, food, drinks and even band merchandise.

The musical acts scheduled to play include: Ill State; The Strips; Beeso & Friends; Sneaky Gene; The Whittingtons; Oliver Fade; E3PO; Carrying Torches; Sebo; Three’s a Crowd; Bluprint; He Is I; Luck of the Draw; Basic Shaper; Maroon Misfitz; Uck; John Daily Junior; Dylan Michael Bentley; Chris Hasty; Gamma Goat; Rapsolos; The Simsons; Leigh Evin & the Low Down; A.G. Starr; All the Cool Molecules; Shelby Ryan; Two-Legged Zoo.

In order to cover the costs of such an event, organizers are accepting donations through KickStarter, PayPal, vendors and sponsors. This being free to the public, organizers noted that any donations or help provided would be greatly appreciated.

Any and all profit made from this event will be used to compensate the local performers that make the local music scene so unique to only the Kankakee area.

“We are overwhelmed by the response and support and couldn’t be more thankful!” organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook.

They went on to explain that they are striving to bring the most diverse and robust line-up possible, but with such limited time, they were unable to accommodate every artist that they would have liked to. Partly due to time constraints, and partly due to wanting to keep a balance of various genres. However, it is something they plan to advance in the coming years.

For more information and updates, go to @k3estfest on Facebook.

Noon — 12:30 p.m. AG Star

15-minute break: Shelby Ryan acoustic

12:45 — 1:25 p.m. Gamma Goat

20-minute break: Shelby Ryan acoustic

1:45 — 2:15 p.m. Maroon Misfitz

15-minute break DJ set

2:30 — 3:10 p.m. Carrying Torches

15-minute break: DJ set

3:25 — 4:05 p.m. Basic Shaper

15-minute break: DJ set

4:25 — 4:55 p.m. The Whittingtons

5-minute break: stage music

5 — 5:30 p.m. Chris Hasty

10-minute break: DJ set

5:40 — 6:25 p.m. E3PO

15-minute break: Two-Legged Zoo DJ set

6:40 — 7:25 p.m. Sneaky Gene

20-minute break: 3 Legged Zoo DJ set

7:45-8:30 p.m. The Strips

15-minute break: Oliver Fade DJ set

8:45 — 9:30 p.m. Beeso & Friends

15-minute break: Oliver Fade DJ set

9:45 — 10:45 p.m. LOTD/III State/ATCM

Noon — 12:20 p.m. Dylan Michael Bentley

12:30 — 1 p.m. UCK

1:15 — 1:40 p.m. RapSoLos

2 — 2:30 p.m. Leigh Evan & the Low Down

2:45 — 3:15 p.m. The Simson’s

3:30 — 4 p.m. Sebo & He is I

4:15 — 4:45 p.m. John David Daily

5 — 5:30 p.m. Three’s A Crowd

5:45 — 6:15 p.m. Bluprint