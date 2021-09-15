Paddlers Association hosting safety training in Manteno

The Potawatomi Paddlers Association is hosting a safety and skills training event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Manteno Sportmen’s Club, located at 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

American Canoe Association certified trainer John Chase, of Bolingbrook, will teach the Essentials of Kayak Touring (Level 1/2) skills course, a full-day program that will provide you with the skills, knowledge and abilities to be safe and confident on inland lakes and coastal waters.

Topics covered include:

• Personal preparation and equipment

• Maintaining personal and group safety on the water

• Controlled capsize and wet exit with and without a spray skirt

• Develop strokes to maneuver your boat forward, backward, stopping, turning and sideways

• Using edging to improve maneuverability

• Use of low brace for support and to avoid capsize

• Introduction of low brace turn, draw and rudder strokes

• Solo and assisted rescue techniques

• Safety procedures, preparedness and equipment

A boat with sealed bow and stern bulkheads is preferred but not required for this class. Boats without sealed bulkheads may have limited participation in some skills.

Contact Bruce Cowhig at <a href="mailto:blcowhig@att.net" target="_blank">blcowhig@att.net</a> for more information. There are limited spots available for the class.