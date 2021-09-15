A golden weekend

Pamela Anthony, formerly of Kankakee, now residing in Tennessee, is coming back to town in honor of what would have been her son Golden’s 30th birthday.

Golden Malik Hairston passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. Nicknamed “Goldie,” he was born Sept. 14, 1991, in Kankakee, the son of Anthony and Gregory Hairston.

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, it will be “A Golden Family & Friends Day” at Pioneer Park. DJ Swift will provide music and there will be “taste like home” food.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Golden Day basketball tournament to raise awareness to stop violence. The tournament will be held at Kankakee High School and will include a panel discussion on violence.

The tournament will be followed by a Golden Night, in honor of Goldie’s 30th birthday, The Kohl Center, 435 East Oak St., Kankakee.

Goldie attended Kankakee School District 111 schools, graduating from Kankakee High School. He had also obtained his associate’s degree. He had been employed by a denture production company in Nashville, Tenn.

According to his obituary, Goldie had a soul that almost everyone he came in contact with took to. A gentle giant turned beast if you messed with his loved ones. Goldie had goals and aspirations of becoming a coach of his very own AAU team. He was on his way to doing just that with already obtaining his coaching certification.

Basketball was a huge part of his life, he loved it. He even received a basketball scholarship to attend Lake Michigan College. Penny Hardaway was his all-time favorite NBA player.