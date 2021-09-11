Halloween Downtown event seeks vendors, volunteers

KANKAKEE — Rotary 609 is looking for vendors and volunteers for an Oct. 17 event in downtown Kankakee.

Spots are available for vendors with electricity available for food vendors for Halloween Downtown. Spaces sized 10-feet-by-10-feet are available for $25.

Spots also are available for individuals, organizations or businesses to run a game or activity where prizes can be passed out, and advertisements can be displayed.

Also being sought are individuals to pass out candy from noon to 3 p.m. from the trunks of their parked cars. This will be part of the Trunk-or-Treat portion of the day.

The event still is accepting sponsors. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3halloween.com" target="_blank">k3halloween.com</a>.