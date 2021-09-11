A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 20 years later

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the fateful day of Sept. 11 — almost as hard as it is to believe something so tragic even could happen in the first place.

I was 7 at the time — the same age as the kids being read to by President George Bush when he got the news that would define his presidency — and had just started second grade at Frankfort Square Elementary.

I don’t remember anything about the school day outside of the fact the teachers certainly didn’t clue us into what was happening. How could you possibly begin to explain that to a child?

What I do remember that day (aside from what I was wearing, for some reason, which was a ruffly yellow shirt and khaki capris) was standing outside of a neighbor’s house with some friends after school and seeing my dad pull into the driveway. Now, it was rare to see my dad before sundown on a weekday. I knew something was up.

I don’t remember the exact conversation, but my dad explained to us kids what happened in New York earlier that day. Because he worked in a Chicago high-rise, his building (and I’m sure many others) was cleared out with employees instructed to go home in case something were to happen in the Windy City.

In the months that followed, I saw a lot of snippets on the news of what was happening. As time went on, it was something we would talk about in homeroom every year on the anniversary.

Eventually, America’s history became segmented into life before 9/11 and life after. Travel changed drastically, and you can better guess the year of a “Friends” episode based on whether or not the Twin Towers can be seen in a B-roll transition.

The events also brought on a surge of patriotism and camaraderie. I’d lived a relatively short life up to that point, but I still safely can say I’d never seen so many American flags in my life.

Even if we had no direct connection to anyone involved, we still felt for the victims and their families, as well as the first responders. And this is a feeling and empathy that hasn’t gone away.

I went to the 9/11 Memorial in New York a few years back and read through the names carved into the wall. The site was sad and beautiful and a touching tribute — if you ever get the chance, I would recommend a visit.

This is something I never will be able to make sense of because that’s just what it is — senseless.

I always try to end my column on a high note, but it’s hard to make that happen given the subject. Instead, I will close with this — it’s OK to feel sad today; it’s OK to feel angry. It’s OK to feel whatever you feel. Just know you’re not alone with those feelings.