5 upcoming events at Perry Farm

The Bourbonnais Township Park District is transitioning from summer to fall and beyond with their scheduled events. Check out these five upcoming events, which you can register for at <a href="www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>. Email Kourtnee Thompson at KourtneeT@btpd.org for more information.

<strong>Scarecrow Hollow Festival</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 the scarecrows are back. You can participate by creating your own scarecrow or by voting on which one you love best. Scarecrow registration is open at Perry Farm House.

<strong>Harvest in the Hollow</strong>

Happening from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, and from 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, this fall event has hayrides, a haunted harvest maze, games, laser tag and other spooktacular activities in this family-friendly fundraiser for the Exploration Station. The event will be held at Perry Farm.

<strong>Ugly Sweater 5K</strong>

At 9 a.m. Dec. 4, it’s time to deck the Perry Farm Trails in your most outrageous Christmas sweater for BTPD’s 2nd Ugly Sweater 5k Christmas run/walk. This race is all about bad style and having fun at Perry Farm Park. You must be pre-registered by Nov. 14 to participate in this fun run/walk. Walk-ups will not be taken the day of.

<strong>Turkey Trot</strong>

On Nov. 6 on the trails of Perry Farm Park, the 9th Annual Turkey Trot has the options for a 10K run (6.2 miles), a 5K run (3.1 miles) and a 2-mile walk. This unique race is accessible to all skill and interest levels. All proceeds benefit the Child Network.

<strong>Christmas on the Farm</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, morning festivities kick off with the ugly sweater 5K run/walk followed by mini photo sessions with Santa in the barn, Frosty Trail carriage rides, a gingerbread workshop and more. More information and prices coming soon to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.