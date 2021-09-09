Manteno author presenting at Kankakee Museum

Starting at noon on Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum will be hosting a Book Talk from local author Melanie Holmes.

Holmes was born and raised in Manteno, inspiring her 2020 release of “Manteno,” which was published through the Images of America series. She is the author of three additional books, including “The Female Assumption,” which was released in 2014 and was the recipient of the Global Media Award from the Population Institute Washington D.C.

Her other titles are “A Hero on Mount St. Helens: The Life and Legacy of David A. Johnston,” and “The Secret Life of Postcards: Tracing Art and History Through One Women’s Collection,” which was published this year and is available on a limited basis through Kankakee County Museum or through Holmes.

The museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. For more information on this Book Talk, call 815-932-5279.