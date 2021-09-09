Benefit Saturday for Beedle family

Daily Journal staff report

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aroma Park Boat Club — located at 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park — a benefit will be held for Annabelle and Abigail Beedle.

Annabelle, 4, and Abigail, 1, were both diagnosed with Batten’s disease, which is a rare and genetic disorder of the central nervous system known as neuronal ceroid lipfusinoses or NCLs. It is a terminal disease of the nervous system, a brain degenerative disease.

An engineered enzyme called Brineura is not a cure but has been shown to slow the progression of the disease. The enzymes need to be injected into the cerebral spinal fluid of the child’s brain every two weeks for the rest of their lives.

Funds raised during the benefit will go to the Beedle family. Live entertainment will be provided by The Lupe Carroll Band and The Silhouettes.

The Neighborhood Kitchen will be on site selling various flavors of egg rolls, and a portion of these proceeds will be donated back to the Beedle family.

From 2 to 7:30 p.m., there also will be a split-the-pot and raffles. For more information on the event, contact Angela Chouinard at <a href="mailto:ammayfield01@gmail.com" target="_blank">ammayfield01@gmail.com</a>.