Dr. Doogie, Hawaiian style

Streaming today on Disney+, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is so loaded with feel-good messaging and far-fetched situations it’s completely ridiculous. I found it hard to watch without thinking it was a complete put-on. On the positive side, episodes are only a half-hour, which is more (or rather less) than can be said of the Disney streaming service’s recent exhumation of “Turner and Hooch,” which plods along for 60 minutes or so — about half the length of the original movie.

As someone who never watched the original 1989 “Doogie Howser” sitcom starring Neil Patrick Harris, I might not have been softened up for the true absurdity of having a kid celebrate her 16th birthday, first dance, first kiss and first prep for heart surgery all on the same day.

“Kamealoha” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the title role as an earnest doctor one minute and an emotional teen the next. It’s like “Grey’s Anatomy” meets “Gidget” but emphasizing local Hawaiian people and their culture. All of those “colorful” types used as background noise on “The White Lotus” are the central focus here.

Except Kamealoha’s mother, Clara, is white, a Philadelphia native who has given up cheesesteaks for island fare. She’s formally Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), who is also Doogie’s boss. Not only does she set the spunky teen’s curfew, she’s the one who has to tell her daughter her heart patient is going to be undergoing a transplant, much against the teenage doctor’s wishes and in spite of her detailed diagnosis. “Mom! That’s not fair!”

To emphasize the passing of the “Doogie” generations, her patient is played as an aging baby boomer who hopes to share some wisdom and a Creedence CD with his spunky M.D.

Some viewers might recall Perkins as Carol, the polymorphously perverse producer who all but stole Showtime’s “Episodes” from its stellar cast. This isn’t her first stint as a worried mom. She was Maggie, the waitress mother of a troubled teen with odd superpowers in the dark Netflix series “I Am Not Okay With This.” Perkins also was cast on the forgettable Disney+ John Stamos vehicle “Big Shot.” But she’s so good, I’ll watch her in anything. Even “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

• “Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 With Robin Roberts” (8 p.m., ABC) recalls the terror attacks that occurred 20 Septembers ago from the point of view of women who were there, including the last survivor pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center. As with so many hours of programming devoted to these dark memories, one has to ask if this special is delivering anything of news value or merely providing “the feels.”

• The musical biographical series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” enters its second season, streaming three episodes today on Hulu. This season will focus on the production of the hip-hop group’s debut album and on the personal lives of the Clan as they juggled music-making and life commitments. For the uninitiated, this is a scripted series with Clan members played by professional actors.

• The Paramount+ streaming service will offer live coverage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. of “Star Trek Day” events. The original series debuted on this day in 1966.

