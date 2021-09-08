Clove Alliance introduces mentorship for young males

Clove Alliance has launched its newest initiative, MENtoring Matters, a community-based mentoring program for boys ages 11-16. Monthly meetings combine leadership opportunities, mentoring, self-esteem building exercises and a variety of fun activities.

Sessions will meet the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at various locations across Kankakee county.

The first session will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Dr., Bourbonnais.

Registration is free and participants will also receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last). To register or for more information, email <a href="mailto:prevention@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">prevention@clovealliance.org</a>.