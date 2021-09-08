Best Bets: Week of Sept. 8 - 14

<strong>Ride to Salute Our Heroes</strong>

Salvage Yard Biker Church, in Bourbonnais, will be hosting a motorcycle ride to honor the first responders on the ground on Sept. 11, 2001.

Starting at Olivet Nazarene University’s campus and including more than 20 police and fire stations, the escorted ride aims to show appreciation for what first responders do.

“We are going to rally and ride to honor our first responders and remember our brothers and sisters who gave their all on that tragic day 20 years ago,” reads an event flyer.

The ride lasts two hours and will end at the Limestone fire station, where food will be available. There will be a pitstop in Wilmington. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10:15 a.m. Cars are welcome to join.

>> Dave “Chap” Diveley at 815-693-2818

<strong>Good Shepherd Manor’s Fall Festival</strong>

The 30th annual event celebrating 50 years of Good Shepherd Manor, the Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Manor campus located a quarter-mile north of Momence on Highway 1 and 17.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this year’s event will have a patriotic theme and American flags will be given to attendees. Manor residents who participate in the choir will perform a “Resident Revue” at 11 a.m. Prior to their performance, the Momence Color Guard and TAPS Echo will perform.

For the remainder of the afternoon, there will be a live music performance by The Back Paiges — a local favorite band performing hits from the 1960s to current hits of rock, contemporary and country.

The popular bingo tent opens at noon and cards are $1 each or 3 for $2. Last game of the day will be a “coverall” with a guaranteed pot of $250. Other festivities include games, petting zoo, pony rides, Harvest Market, food booths and more.

There will be free admission and free parking.

>> 815-472-3700 ext. 1014

<strong>Fall Art & Craft Stroll</strong>

Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12, the annual Fall Art & Craft Stroll presented by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County will feature local artists showcasing a variety of handmade items.

“We named it the Fall Art Stroll so nobody is in a hurry — they can just stroll and enjoy the art,” CAC secretary Bonnie Brewer said.

Area artists will be exhibiting original work in watercolor, oil, acrylic, ink and other media along Merchant Street, around the fountain near Festival Square off of Schuyler and inside the Train Depot.

Dozens of vendors will include specialties in woodworking, jewelry, pottery, stained glass and fiber arts as well as metal work, garden art, soaps, lotions, candles, specialty food items and more. There also will be an artist who specializes in chainsaw carving. There will also be entertainment by local theater groups, musicians and singers.

A food court and seating area will be set up in the parking lot north of the fountain featuring pulled pork, hot dogs, barbecue, ice cream, shaved ice and more.

Admission and parking are free.

>> <a href="http://communityartscouncil.org" target="_blank">communityartscouncil.org</a>

<strong>Book reading & signing</strong>

At 10 am. Saturday at Rubber Rose Books & Print — 111 E. Court St., Kankakee — local author Tsakni Chambo will offer a reading from her new book, “The Paper Plane Confessions.” Following the reading at 10:30 a.m., Chambo will be signing copies of the book.

This is the first event of its kind at the newly opened used bookstore, where Chambo’s book has been for sale since mid-summer.

>> <a href="http://rubberrosebooks.com" target="_blank">rubberrosebooks.com</a>

<strong>Puppy Pool Pawtie</strong>

From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting the final dog-friendly pool party for the season at Splash Valley Aquatic Park, 1850 River Road, Kankakee.

Only dogs are allowed in the pool and owners must stay to the sides to keep an eye on their pets. Dogs must have updated vaccines to attend. No registration is required.

>> 815-939-1311