Stroll into fall: Community Arts Council arts & crafts fair is back

After a year off because of the pandemic, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is bringing back the annual Fall Art & Craft Stroll to downtown Kankakee. Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12, the event will feature local artists showcasing a variety of handmade items.

“With all of the challenges that we have to face by putting on an event like this, it would have been very easy to just say, ‘Not this year,’” CAC secretary Bonnie Brewer said. “But so many people have really been hungry for this event, so we decided to press ahead.”

Area artists will be exhibiting original work in watercolor, oil, acrylic, ink and other media along Merchant Street, around the fountain near Festival Square off of Schuyler and inside the Train Depot.

Local arts organizations will have information about membership and upcoming events. Dozens of vendors will include specialties in woodworking, jewelry, pottery, stained glass and fiber arts as well as metal work, garden art, soaps, lotions, candles, specialty food items and more. There also will be an artist who specializes in chainsaw carving.

“We are just excited to be bringing back our arts and artists to downtown Kankakee,” Brewer said.

The mission of the CAC is to coordinate, stimulate and promote the Arts in Kankakee County. Artists also will be performing their talents, as entertainment will be provided at the Main Stage at the intersection of Schuyler and Merchant by local theater groups, musicians and singers, including Kankakee Valley Theatre and the Bourbonnais Has Talent Winners.

A food court and seating area will be set up in the parking lot north of the fountain featuring pulled pork, hot dogs, barbecue, ice cream, shaved ice and more, including specialty drinks by Lovealatte. A children’s area will include art activities and games for kids.

“We named it the Fall Art Stroll so nobody is in a hurry — they can just stroll and enjoy the art,” Brewer said.

Admission and parking are free, and the whole family is welcome. Several downtown stores also will be open for business during the event. For more information, go to the Community Arts Council’s Facebook page or <a href="https://www.communityartscouncil.org" target="_blank">communityartscouncil.org</a>.