KVSO Women's Guild hosting Style Show

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild (KVSOWG) is sponsoring a Luncheon and Style Show to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Kankakee Country Club.

The Symphony Women’s Guild is a fundraising branch of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. The goal of the Women’s Guild is to assist the symphony with symphony events and to raise funds for the symphony. All funds raised by the Symphony Women’s Guild are given directly to the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association.

The show will feature fashions from Whimsy Boutique in Frankfort, Evolve Clothing Co. & DressWell Boutique in Kankakee and Joy’s Boutique in Kankakee.

Several vendors will be displaying and selling a variety of items including handcrafted copper and metal designs, soaps, creams, scrubs, essential oils, women’s clothing and accessories, handcrafted jewelry and much, much more. The event also features a silent auction and a raffle.

Models for the event include volunteers from several community organizations including: St John Parish, 20th Century, Riverside Senior Life, Riverside Hospital, Harvest View Senior Living in Herscher, Kankakee Kultivators, Rotarian and Union League, The Daily Journal, Red Hatters Society and Seniors on the Go.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The cost for luncheon is $45.00 with checks payable to the KVSOWG. There will be no club charges.

For information call, Dee at 815-937-1343 or Donna at 815-592-8080, and for reservations call Jane at 815-501-9007.