A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: International Day of Charity

There’s no denying it feels good to give back. Whether it be donating money when and where you can, giving nonperishables to a food pantry or using your voice to spread awareness, there’s no one act to describe charity.

Tomorrow is International Day of Charity, which was designated by the United Nations. According to the UN’s website, “The International Day of Charity was established with the objective of sensitizing and mobilizing people, NGOs and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.”

“The date of Sept. 5 was chosen in order to commemorate the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 ‘for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace.’”

What better time to give back?

It can be overwhelming to know where to start, so the following are just a few simple ways to participate in International Day of Charity.

<strong>Donate your unneeded items</strong>

Go through your house and find gently used items you no longer have a use for. Then, take these items to Goodwill, Salvation Army, etc. There also are places such as Harbor House and Bargains & Treasures, where your donations will have an effect locally.

<strong>Donate to an animal shelter</strong>

Animal shelters are always in need of supplies. Make a quick run to the dollar store and grab items such as paper towels, bleach, hand sanitizer, etc., and bring them to a nearby shelter. So often these shelters get donations of toys and treats for animals (which is great!), but they also need supplies to keep their establishment clean and sanitary for the animals and volunteers.

The following are animal shelters in the area: Kankakee County Humane Foundation in St. Anne, New Beginnings for Cats in Bourbonnais, River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence, Sunrise Animal Center in Aroma Park.

<strong>Select your favorite charity for an online donation</strong>

If there is a nonprofit organization that is near and dear to your heart, stop by their website and make a donation. No more than five minutes is spent on this process, and it can go a long way toward helping others.

<strong>set up a donation on Facebook</strong>

Facebook now lets you share your cherished nonprofits with your friends and invites them to donate to something worthy they might not know much about. Be sure to mention it’s #InternationalDayOfCharity in your post.

<strong>Donate blood</strong>

Do some research online (and check the Journal’s calendar!) to find out where you can donate blood in your area. This process can take about 30 minutes, but it’s so important for the many trauma patients who are in need of blood transfusions. And you likely will get a nice snack after you’re done.

Get creative and give back to something you’re passionate about. For more ideas, contact United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.