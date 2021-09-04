5 fall events at Kankakee State Park

<em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> This report was updated with a corrected date on Yoga at the Wildflower Garden. The events will be held on Saturdays in September. </em>

The Visitor’s Center at Kankakee State Park recently reopened and will be hosting a number of events this fall. Check out the 5 events planned for September, and email Adam Minton at adam.minton@illinois.gov for any questions or to register.

<strong>Interpretative Hike</strong>

At 1 p.m. every Friday, the Visitor’s Center offers a guided interpretative hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop Parking Area at the trailhead across Route 102 from the park’s Main Entrance.

<strong>Yoga at the Wildflower Garden</strong>

At 11 a.m. every Saturday in September, Yoga at the Wildflower Garden will be held behind the Visitor’s Center. Cost to participate is a minimum $15 donation.

<strong>Native Talk</strong>

At noon Sept. 18, the Visitor’s Center at the Kankakee River State Park will be hosting a presentation by Koria Manning, a representative from the Anishinaabe Nation: Three Fires, also known as the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi. The talk will be focused on Native American traditions and the history of the land that the Kankakee River State Park now sits. The event is free to attend.

<strong>Campfire Ghost Stories</strong>

At 8 p.m. Sept. 20, bring your favorite ghost stories, creepy experiences or dark poetry. Or just sit back and enjoy a freaky night at the State Park. Activities also might include a guided night hike or historical tour of the Smith Family Cemetery. The event is free to attend.

<strong>Painting in the Park</strong>

At 1 p.m. Sept. 25, enjoy a beautiful day of painting in the Wildflower Garden at the Kankakee State Park’s Visitor’s Center. The event is open to all ages, and the cost to attend is a suggested $10 donation.