'What We Do in the Shadows' returns

The thoroughly ridiculous and deadpan comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its third season. Based on a New Zealand comedy movie, it purports to “document” the afterlives of vampires in Staten Island. Associates, if not friends, for hundreds of years, they have adjusted awkwardly to the 21st century, the New World and the outer boroughs.

Not to give too much away, but the house was thrown into tumult when it was revealed their goofy, fawning, modern-day “familiar,” Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), is in reality a vampire killer. Was he killing other undead creatures to protect his “family,” or sent by nefarious powers to kill them? He since has been locked in a cage and fed supermarket chicken breasts while the gang make up their minds about his fate.

In addition to its centuries-old characters, “Shadows” pays tribute to vintage comedy genres. It uses the 21st-century docuseries format of “The Office” to revive the crazy fish-out-of-water escapism of 1960s comedies such as “The Munsters.” It has received multiple Emmy nominations for the writers and cast.

• For more supernatural comedy, there’s the 2021 Netflix movie “Afterlife of the Party.” Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) appears as a nightlife-obsessed woman who dies in a freak accident and whose spirit returns to her old haunts. Midori Francis (“Dash & Lily”) co-stars.

• Speaking of afterlives, the NBC comedy “A.P. Bio” ekes out a fourth season on Peacock. It’s not the only canceled NBC series to survive on a streaming platform. Last week, Netflix announced it would produce a 20-episode fourth season of the mystical mystery “Manifest.” While its network ratings were in a holding pattern, it emerged as a popular binge-watch on Netflix.

• Shudder begins streaming the 2021 horror film “Superhost,” about a murderous intersection of an Airbnb owner, vloggers and a killer “influencer.”

• Filmed during two July nights from an open-air arena with the Nashville skyline as a backdrop, “CMA Summer Jam” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) will feature performances from more than 20 country artists, including Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell and Carrie Underwood.

• Dick Van Dyke stars as a vaudeville clown-turned-silent star who narrates his troubled life from the point of view of his own funeral in the 1969 comedy “The Comic” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Mickey Rooney and Michele Lee co-star. Written and directed by Carl Reiner, the film fell almost immediately into obscurity.

Loosely based on the life of Buster Keaton (1895-1966) and filled with Van Dyke’s obvious imitations of Laurel and Hardy, the movie demonstrated one generation of performers and funnymen paying homage to their inspirations.

That “younger” generation almost has passed from the scene. Reiner died last year, and we since have lost Cloris Leachman and, just Sunday, Ed Asner.

Dick Van Dyke (95) remains a sturdy survivor, as does Reiner’s friend and partner Mel Brooks (95), producer Norman Lear (99) and the seemingly immortal Betty White, who turns 100 on Jan. 17.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Minnesota hosts Ohio State in college football action (7 p.m., Fox).

• A protracted case puts Christmas on the back burner on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star in the 2020 drama “The Father” (8 p.m., Starz), about a family coping with the patriarch’s descent into dementia. Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar for this role. Nominated six times, the film also won for best adapted screenplay.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC, TV-14): a family matter (7 p.m.); a period of adjustment (7:30 p.m.) ... Haunted houses can be murder on “Coroner” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Sheldon dreams of life in the saddle on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Domestic violence on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... The gods are displeased on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Drew mulls life without dialysis on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... The Bells’ lawsuit has repercussions on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Brian Stelter and Big Red Machine are booked on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Maren Morris guest hosts Willie Nelson, Megan Stalter, Sutton Stracke and Gabriels on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Connie Britton, Ms. Pat and Jeff Bowders visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Awkwafina and the Killers appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).