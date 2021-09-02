Live music this weekend: Sept. 3, 2021

<strong>7th Anomaly</strong>

Downtown Kankakee — South Schuyler Avenue

6 p.m. Friday

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park

6 p.m. Friday

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Old Plank Tavern — 113 Kansas St., Frankfort

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>SHOT of Courage</strong>

4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Misty Kohl & Everyday People</strong>

Downtown Kankakee — South Schuyler Avenue

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>

Kankakee Farmers' Market — 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

9 a.m. Saturday

<strong>Mick Porter</strong>

Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park

1 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park

2:30 p.m. Saturday

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

Off the Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The South Side Social Club w/ Matt Yeager</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Fest — Herscher Road

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Replay</strong>

4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>KISS</strong>

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park

7:30 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Aly Annes — 122 East Main St., Dwight

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

6 p.m. Sunday

<strong>The Breakfast Club</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Fest — Herscher Road

7 p.m. Sunday

<strong>The Time Bandits</strong>

4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher

5 p.m. Monday

For a list of performances at Shoe Fest, go to <a href="https://www.shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a>.