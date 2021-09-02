Live music this weekend: Sept. 3, 2021

<strong>7th Anomaly</strong>
Downtown Kankakee — South Schuyler Avenue
6 p.m. Friday
<strong>High Anxiety</strong>
Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park
6 p.m. Friday
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Old Plank Tavern — 113 Kansas St., Frankfort
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>SHOT of Courage</strong>
4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Misty Kohl & Everyday People</strong>
Downtown Kankakee — South Schuyler Avenue
8 p.m. Friday
<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>
Kankakee Farmers' Market — 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
9 a.m. Saturday
<strong>Mick Porter</strong>
Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park
1 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park
2:30 p.m. Saturday
<strong>High Anxiety</strong>
Off the Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The South Side Social Club w/ Matt Yeager</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Fest — Herscher Road
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
Two Rivers Festival — Aroma Park
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Replay</strong>
4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>KISS</strong>
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park
7:30 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>
Aly Annes — 122 East Main St., Dwight
9 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
6 p.m. Sunday
<strong>The Breakfast Club</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Fest — Herscher Road
7 p.m. Sunday
<strong>The Time Bandits</strong>
4th in the Fall — 673 Penfield St., Beecher
5 p.m. Monday
For a list of performances at Shoe Fest, go to <a href="https://www.shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a>.