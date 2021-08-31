Clove Alliance hosting fall training seminars

Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. So, whether we are aware of it or not, we are all working with survivors. Clove Alliance hopes to continue to spread awareness in hopes of creating a safer and more victim-centered community.

All employers in the State of Illinois are required to provide one-hour of sexual harassment prevention training to all employees on a yearly basis. Clove Alliance is providing free virtual and in-person trainings to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.

For businesses or agencies with eight or more employees, please contact Clove Alliance to set up a private training session for your group. Please note, this training does not fulfill the state’s requirements for licensed cosmetologists.

Upcoming Training Dates:

• Wednesday, September 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. (Zoom)

• Friday, October 15 from noon to 1 p.m. (KCC Room D124)

• Monday, November 15 from 3 to 4 p.m. (Zoom)

• Tuesday, December 7 from noon to 1 p.m. (KCC Room D123)

To register contact Clove Alliance’s Prevention team at prevention@clovealliance.org.