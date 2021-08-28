Two Rivers Fest happening in Aroma Park

On Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, the Two Rivers Festival will be held in Aroma Park. The festival’s activities will be located in the area of Front Street, Division Street and 3rd Street.

From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, food vendors and the beer tent will be available. Starting at 6 p.m. is a performance from the band, High Anxiety.

At 11 a.m. Saturday is the parade, and the day is filled with vendors, games, raffles, a car show, flea market and more. Music performances begin at 1 p.m. with Mick Porter, followed by a 2:30 p.m. performance from Just Roll With It and a concluding performance at 7 p.m. by The Silhouettes.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.tworiversfestival.com" target="_blank">tworiversfestival.com</a>.