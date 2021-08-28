Library Life: Week of Aug. 29

<em><strong>Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a day/time change for Tech Time at Bourbonnais Public Library. </strong></em>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Tech Time: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.

• Donation Days: At 9 a.m. Thursday, the library will be accepting book donations for an upcoming book sale. If you have a large collection to donate, give us a call at 815-933-1727 and we will collect items via curbside. We do not accept encyclopedias, VHS, magazines or textbooks. Proceeds from the book sale go towards library services and programs. The Bourbonnais Public Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25.

• Ahoy, Mateys!: At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, pirate lovers of all ages are invited to a special Saturday storytime with Ms. Bri. No registration is required.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Publishing Children’s Book Tutorial: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, writer Kathy Washington will be presenting a tutorial on how to publish children’s books. Portions of this presentation may be filmed by the Discovery Channel.

• Marley & O: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, find out what is happening this month at the library and catch up on all the updates.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, Lego Night on the Lawn returns. Build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on throughout the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Chess League: At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, the library will begin its Saturday Chess League. It will be an 8-game season with playoffs. If interested, visit the Library’s 3rd Floor Adult Services desk to sign up and pay the entry fee. The one-time entry fee is $20, cash only. Players are encouraged to bring their own board and clock. First Place will win $160, Second Place $100 and Third Place $60. This will be capped at 16 people, and all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Austin Earsley at <a href="mailto:aearsley91@gmail.com" target="_blank">aearsley91@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Programming is on a break until September. But patrons still can come into the library to check out items. If you can’t find what you are looking for, ask a staff member. They will be happy to order the item you want from another library.

• Senior/Immuno-Compromised Hours: The library is returning this service, which will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. each day the library is open. Masks are required for all visitors (2 and older) at all times in the library.

• Check-In Contest: When visiting the library, “check in” on Facebook and show the staff you’ve done so. You then will receive a ticket for the Check-In Basket giveaway. The winning ticket will be pulled Aug. 31.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Friends of the Library Day: From 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting a Friends of the Manteno Library Day. The event includes free popcorn and a mum fundraiser. Attendees will learn more information about the Friends Group.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609