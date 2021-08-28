5 titles by Dr. Max Reams

Daily Journal staff report

Dr. Max Reams, a retired Olivet Nazarene University geology professor, has released a number of book titles since 2013. Reams has released three new books this year, some of which are sequels to additional titles. Check out these 5 books by Reams, with descriptions from the author’s Amazon page.

<strong>‘On the Journey: A Married Couple’s Study Guide’</strong>

This study guide is for married couples and includes 60-day readings. The book is based on Dr. Reams’ work with marriage counseling. There is also a guide for engaged couples titled “Before Your Journey: A Premarital Study Guide.”

<strong>‘Diamonds: Friend or Foe’</strong>

Who would have thought that Arkansas could house some of the world’s greatest concentrations of diamonds? Eric Bonfield just needs one to present to his fiancee, Sarah Isaacs. When he takes on what appears to be an unlikely project to see if commercial diamonds are to be found in his home state, he has no idea this will be draped in danger to himself and Sarah. His client is murdered, but why? Who is behind the chaos that follows? It will take all of Eric’s intellectual and spiritual muscle to solve the murders that follow and keep himself and Sarah out of the morgue. And will he be able to find a diamond for her in the process?

<strong>‘Waterfalls in Illinois: Hidden Beauty at your Doorstep: An interpretive guide to the geological side of Illinois waterfall wonders’</strong>

Visiting a waterfall in Illinois is a wonderful way to experience one of the Prairie State’s most amazing features. Relax as the sounds and sights of falling water mute the noise and stresses of everyday life. This book leads you to 27 magical places you may never have thought could exist in Illinois. Learn the fascinating geological history of waterfalls, how they form, and what keeps them going. Keep this book in your vehicle, so you can take it on scenic trails of Illinois parks to see these natural masterpieces.

<strong>‘Oil on My Hands: A Novel from the Files of Eric Bonfield, Private Detective-Geologist Book 1’</strong>

Sarah Isaacs is shattered by the death of her brother who fell from an oil rig on her Arkansas farm. Only Eric Bonfield’s combination of detective skills and knowledge of geology can discover how Danny died and who is responsible. Eric and Sarah face professional killers, corrupt police, and kidnapping, while their romance buds. They are in a race to stop an environmental disaster and solve Danny’s death. This will tax their faith and require the work of oil roughneck Joseph Hernandez plus dangerous trips to a remote desert in Mexico. The sequel, “My Mine or Yours,” is now available on Amazon.

<strong>‘Geology of Illinois State Parks’</strong>

Explore the fascinating natural beauty of a state not recognized for its scenery through the wide variety of parks and natural areas that many have never enjoyed. Be surprised by the diverse and beautiful landscapes of Illinois. After visiting these special places with this book in hand, you may never think of Illinois as “flat and boring” again!