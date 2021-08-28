100th Herscher Labor Day Celebration

This Labor Day marks the 100th year of Herscher's Labor Day Celebration. The weekend's event schedule is as follows.

<strong><strong>Friday, Sept. 3</strong></strong>

• 6 p.m. to midnight — beer stand open

<strong>Saturday, Sept. 4 — Kids Day</strong>

• 11:30 a.m. — registration for child's softball/baseball time slots

• noon — 3rd through 5th grade softball game with pitching machine

• noon to midnight — beer stand open

• 1:30 p.m. — 6th through 8th grade softball game

• 3 p.m. — baseball game with pitching machine for ages 7 and 8

• 4:30 p.m. — baseball game for ages 9 and 10

• 6 p.m. — baseball game for ages 11 and 12

• 7 p.m. — Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club (beer stand)

<strong>Sunday, Sept. 5</strong>

• 16th Annual Co-Ed 16" Softball Tournament begins

• noon to 5 p.m. — inflatables

• noon to midnight — beer stand open

• 5:30 p.m. — 40th annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race, 5K run and 2-mile walk. Starts at the Herscher High School football field.

• 7 p.m. — The Breakfast Club (beer stand)

• dusk — laser light show

<strong>Monday, Sept. 6</strong>

• 16th Annual Co-Ed 16" Softball Tournament continues

• 9 a.m. — arts and crafts show in State Bank of Herscher parking lot

• 10:30 a.m. — Grand Parade

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. — inflatables

• 12:30 p.m. — Herscher Area Historical Society presentation (Village Park stage)

• 1 p.m. — kiddie tractor pull at Village Park

• 1 p.m. — Herscher High School marching band (Village Park stage)

• 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. — bingo at the Legion Community Center

• 1:30 p.m. — Adam Linder (Village Park stage)

• 2:15 p.m. — Herscher School District musical department (Village Park stage)

• 4:30 p.m. — The Sodbusters (Village Park stage)

• 6 p.m. — Herscher Chamber of Commerce drawing (Village Park stage)

• 6:30 p.m. — Music Is … 'A Natural High' show (Village Park stage)

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, the Herscher Area Historical Society Museum, located at 161 W. Myrtle St., Herscher, will be open as will the society's Anderson House.

All three days will feature concession stands, game booths and more in Village Park. For more information on the weekend's events, call 815-426-2131.