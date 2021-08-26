Puppy pool party at Splash Valley

Daily Journal staff report

From 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting a Pup Pool Pawtie at Splash Valley Aquatic Park, located at 1850 River Rd., Kankakee.

This will be the final dog-friendly pool party for the season. Only dogs are allowed in the pool. No human may enter the pool before, during or after the event.

Dogs must have updated vaccines to attend. No registration is required. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a> or call 815-939-1311.