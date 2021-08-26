Pree wins second State Fair championship

Daily Journal staff report

Two Iroquois County residents were named winners of the Illinois State Fair Governor’s Sale of Champions this past week.

Owen Pree, of Gilman, was named Grand Champion Meat Pen of Rabbits.

This is a back-to-back win for Pree and a three-peat for the Pree family, as their son Sam won in 2018, and Owen took home 2019 and 2021 titles. There was no fair in 2020.

Owen is the son of Dan and Tammy Pree, of Gilman.

Also from Iroquois County was E.N. Hanson, who took home the title of Champion Junior Market Lamb.