'Untold' recalls Jenner's oft-told tale

Call me old-fashioned; titles should mean something. There’s a poetic license in naming books or films that allows for a certain fudge factor. But when TV series are brazenly mislabeled, they risk becoming ridiculous.

This brings us to tonight’s installment of Netflix’s sturdy sports series “Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.” What exactly about its subject has been hidden from us? Or has remained undocumented, undissected, undiscussed, unrehashed and unregurgitated? Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist-turned-Kardashian-adjacent reality TV star-turned spokeswoman for gender transition turned-gubernatorial candidate has had multiple 15 minutes of fame.

The argument for this installment is Jenner’s diligent pursuit of Olympic gold between his also-ran status at the 1972 Games and his decathlon victory at the 1976 Games was part of a decades-long flight from her true identity. Aware of certain stirrings and gender confusion from a young age, the future Caitlyn turned to building up Bruce the champion as a psychic distraction.

It would be interesting if therapists and experts weighed in on this theory, but instead, “Untold” offers a belabored look at Jenner’s practice regime between the Olympics and an almost blow-by-blow breakdown of his 1976 decathlon event. Seen by hundreds of millions during the Bicentennial summer, this was not a story “Untold.”

The most interesting thing about Jenner’s “journey,” as she now calls it, is it took place in the era of the amateur athlete, when even the appearance of sponsorship or performing for money could get a competitor disqualified. The Soviet government spent vast sums developing its competitors, but Jenner practiced mainly on his own, supported by his wife and his own parttime sales jobs. It was a far more modest sports scene.

Jenner’s story is a remarkable tale of grit, persistence and determination. But as she recalls, then-Bruce might have been running from demons as well.

And at what point does self-discipline become self-involvement? At one point, Caitlyn in 2021 recalls Bruce in 1976, standing undressed before a bathroom mirror bedecked with a gold medal and wondering, “Now what”? A 45-year-old memory involving a mirror is a dramatic touch.

There’s another odd recollection, when Jenner describes a decision to stick around the 1972 Olympic Village even after losing his event. There’s no mention the Munich village had just been the scene of a terrorist attack in one of the greatest tragedies in sports history. With Jenner, be it Bruce or Caitlyn, the focus remains on the first-person singular.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Live performances on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• An industrial accident leaves two agents dead on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Super girls just want to have fun as “Supergirl” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) returns from hiatus.

• A double homicide rocks a small town on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Peyton Manning hosts Columbia and Auburn on “College Bowl” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

New kids (Jason Patric and Corey Haim) in a beach town stumble upon a vicious clique of vampire punks in the 1987 comedy-horror classic “The Lost Boys” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14). Kiefer Sutherland (born 1966) is now 10 years older than the late Edward Herrmann (born 1943) was when he played the seemingly doddering surrogate-dad type in this movie.

SERIES NOTES

Dogfighting can be murder on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Jim Gaffigan guest-voices on “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... An estranged woman seeks a family reconciliation on “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Artificial swells on “The Ultimate Surfer” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Andy Samberg and Andrea Bocelli on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, J.B. Smoove, Taylor Tomlinson and Jerome Flood II visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Lorde appears and performs on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).