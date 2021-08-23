A night of surfers and skateboarders

“The Ultimate Surfer” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) can’t decide if it’s a sporting competition or one of ABC’s many romantic reality shows. It invites 14 young surfers to the high-tech Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Don’t go looking for ocean swells — the “ranch” surrounds an artificial wave machine, built for surfer Kelly Slater, a 700-foot-long trench agitated by hydraulics to create and re-create a perfect wave. It’s an ideal place to practice. And it has all of the mystery, majesty and poetry of a water-treatment facility.

The young contestants are housed in tiny trailers, and weight-training and food courts appear to be fabricated from repurposed shipping containers. This trendy architectural touch reaffirms the gruesome minimalism of the Surf Ranch setting.

And perhaps that’s appropriate because the kids appear to be all business. Some already have competed on the world stage, and others appear to be on the cusp. As one tanned and fit competitor informs us, the world of surfing competition is pretty small, and most of the participants have known each other since childhood. Some are second-generation surfers and have been competing since before they could form sentences.

And while we’re on that subject, the rigors of constant practice have their drawbacks. As Michael Phelps’ stint as an “SNL” host reminded us, spending one’s life with your head in the water does not always make for sparkling conversations. Surf culture, once a steady source of youth slang, doesn’t seem to have generated much in the way of new patois. There’s little among the brief utterances here that would not be out of sync with the 1990s or even the 1960s.

Former NFL and Canadian Football League quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts this series, which will culminate in a $100,000 prize for the best male and female surfers. Each winner also will be invited to major competitions, a boon to their career. Acclaimed surfer Joe Turpel will offer expert commentary. Ranch owner Slater has been hired as a consultant.

Not content to showcase surfing, “Surfer” attempts to jump-start shenanigans among the barely clad contestants. Loitering on the shores of the brackish water, some of the lads discover a jeroboam-size bottle containing a message for them all. It’s an invitation to play “spin the bottle” with the oversized vessel. One female surfer seems bummed. Had she known she’d been recruited to a kissing contest, she would have applied to appear on “The Bachelor,” where Jesse Palmer was on prominent display in season five.

• “POV” repeats the 2018 documentary “Minding the Gap” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14 check local listings). It follows three young men — friends of the filmmaker — as they skateboard their way around Rockford. Shot during the course of several years, it shows them growing up and bonding.

“Gap” offers a rich and occasionally painful look at contemporary masculinity, its expectations and reality, but it’s never lecturing. It basically invites viewers to hang out with the boys on their way to becoming men. Described by critics as “an astonishing debut” for filmmaker Bing Liu, it was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Honey feels slighted on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Military secrets for sale on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• After a botched robbery, teens face a virtual life imprisonment in the 2019 drama “1275 Days” (9 p.m., Sundance, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Eve Arden stars as a sassy schoolteacher in the 1956 comedy “Our Miss Brooks” (7 p.m., TCM), spun off from the popular TV comedy, itself adapted from a long-running radio series, all starring Arden. Gale Gordon (“The Lucy Show”) and Robert Rockwell co-star.

SERIES NOTES

Doctor’s orders on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Gordon Ramsay fumes on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Liz lies to Heath on “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Footloose on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A tempting offer on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Sarah and Paul can’t get started on “The Republic of Sarah” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Ever the diplomat on “United States of Al” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Annie receives a suspension on “Duncanville” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kelly Clarkson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Bakar on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sean Penn and Jerome Flood II visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Lorde is booked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).