The joy of learning: KCC’s Lifelong Learning Institute ramps back up

Learning doesn’t stop when one graduates. Many share this perspective, and the Lifelong Learning Institute through Kankakee Community College has put this thought into action by developing a course catalog designed for the joy of learning.

This was brought to life in 2015 after advisory board president Linda Klette visited friends in North Carolina and learned about the LLI there. Klette, who is retired from her role as director of guidance at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, returned home and brought the idea to Mary Posing, KCC’s dean of continuing education, who agreed to give it a try.

After building a board of fellow retirees with a passion for continued learning, the group began recruiting teachers and studied census information to have an understanding of the senior population in both Kankakee and Iroquois counties. From there, they began surveying the senior community for feedback on what concepts they would be interested in learning more about.

“Before COVID, about 300 registrations were occurring in the classes we offered on campus — many of them ‘one-and-done’ topics,” said Klette, who shared the organization’s mantra is “Come for the joy of learning — no tests, no homework.”

The LLI is bringing back the program for the fall semester at KCC and will be hosting a kickoff event at 10 a.m. Thursday at KCC in the Iroquois Room.

Klette said while the institute was developed for ages “50 and better,” the courses also are open to ages younger than 50.

Posing explained the student base is spread out among different categories, including recurring students — whom she describes as “faithful followers” — then newcomers that come along each year, as well as individuals who join courses here and there.

“Best practice is you repeat about 25 percent of your courses, and then the remainder is new,” said Posing when describing how they develop their course catalogs.

To develop the new courses, they look to recruit individuals in the area who they believe would have a knack for teaching specific subjects. Many instructors lead “one-and-done” courses, in which they teach for about two hours on a particular topic. Other instructors might lead a number of course presentations under one umbrella, such as Christina Smith, who will be teaching multiple history courses this fall semester.

These instructors often are full-time or adjunct professors or faculty who work at KCC. They also seek instructors based on topic recommendations provided by LLI students. In these cases, the board will find someone from the area who can teach the requested subject. Some instructors are also students in the program.

“We want to be an educational provider for everyone in the community, regardless of age,” Posing said.

This semester’s catalog includes a variety of courses, some of which are one-day classes, and some last the entire semester. Subjects include Pop Culture and Fun, Historical Lectures, Hobby, Group Discussion and Planning.

A selection of courses will be offered virtually, as well as in the classroom.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” Posing said. “We can have students who are comfortable come to the class and be in the classroom, and we will also be filming that instructor to promote via a webinar so [virtual students] can participate live in the class without actually being there.”

When it comes to a passion for lifelong learning, Klette explained there was so much left to learn even after retirement.

“When you retire, there’s a whole other world out there for things you didn’t have time for,” she said.

For a full list of courses, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/kcclifelong21" target="_blank">bit.ly/kcclifelong21</a>.